Take on hardcore platforming challenges as a teleporting racoon! Get ready for intense precision platforming as you take the role of a rascally racoon named Tucker who possesses a curious ability – teleportation! Tucker needs your help to find a way home and escape the mysterious robot that won’t get off his tail. Use his claws to climb walls, leap over pitfalls and spikes, teleport through barriers and more across 50 handcrafted levels. Tucker may be cute, but the challenges he faces aren’t for the faint of heart. These thrilling stages will challenge even the most advanced platforming aficionados! The controls are easy to learn but tough to master. With each failure, you’ll learn from previous mistakes and quickly respawn back into action. Do you have the stripes to get Tucker through it all alive?