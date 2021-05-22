newsbreak-logo
Second Class STEM Regulatory Competition: 50 Closed Questions and Oral Exam, Download Programs. Titles and service are invalid

By Mortimer Rodgers
nintendo-power.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Smart" competition for STEM categories: Mathematics, Physics, Mathematics and Physics, Science and Information Technology. Sostechni Biz is mandated to be held in the summer and to bring 3,005 teachers to the chair from September 2021. Details of competition classes and tests to be taken.

infodocket.com

Journal Article: “Research Support Services in STEM Libraries: A Scoping Review”

The article linked below was recently published by Issues in Science and Technology Libraries (ISTL). As science and technology libraries continue to evolve, specialized research support services are developed and offered at academic institutions or research organizations. Making sense of this changing landscape and determining the best programs for an institution can be a daunting task, especially for early-career librarians. This article aims to provide an overview of various small to medium size non-traditional or specialized research support services in academic and special libraries serving Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. A systematic search of five databases was conducted for articles that described the development and implementation of research support services. Non-traditional or specialized research support services identified in this scoping review fall in the following areas: bibliometrics/altmetrics, data management services, geographic information systems, patents, and systematic reviews. The paper provides a detailed foundation for novice and experienced STEM librarians to offer innovative library services or enhance existing research support services.
Elnora, INWashington Times-Herald

ND adds more STEM Fellows, prepares for Accelerated Learning Program

ELNORA — School may be wrapping up for the year but several teachers at North Daviess will be back in the classroom working on a STEM Fellowship while others will be teaching students during the Summer Accelerated Learning Program. Elementary principal Renee Judy said Crystal McBride and Heather Montgomery have...
Collegesnewsismybusiness.com

Evertec launches 7th edition of scholarship program, focused on STEM

In its pursuit of contributing to the development of an exceedingly technological society with the need for young professionals who can perform competitively in the new job market, Evertec announced the launch of the 7th edition of its scholarship program aimed at university students from Puerto Rico and Latin America who are focused on the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE cancels Class 10 exam, postpones Class 12 exam

May 15—Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has cancelled MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and has postponed the Class 12 examination till further orders. The decision was taken by the state government in the wake of rising in COVID19 cases across the country. The notice is available on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.
EducationBBC

Parents question fairness of Scottish exam assessments

Scotland's largest independent parents group has challenged the fairness of the assessments which have replaced the Covid-hit exams diet. Connect has warned schools are taking "different approaches" across the country due to the pandemic. It has also expressed alarm over reports that tests and answers are being widely shared on...
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Wautoma High School class receives STEM Grant for aquaponics lab

If you see purple lights radiating from a room located off of the gym in Wautoma High School (WHS), no need to fear; that’s just their aquaponics lab. Aquaponics may be an unfamiliar term for many, but not for Craig Panich, science teacher at WHS. In February, he was awarded his second STEM Grant from Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative for aquaponics testing kits. Throughout the process of growing fish and produce, Mr. Panich’s class utilizes a variety of chemical tests to help facilitate learning in most science classes taught at WHS.
Milton, MAmilton.edu

Student Success in International STEM Competition

Lan Hai ‘23 participated in the Conrad Challenge, an international student-driven, project-based science and technology competition to solve problems with a global impact. Hai and two peers from her hometown of Shanghai developed, programmed, and retrofitted a sailboat to pick up plastic garbage while it sails. Their project, called SAIL-E, finished in the World’s Top Six in the Ocean Plastics Category.
Mundelein, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

MHS students selected for U of I STEM program

Six Mundelein High School students are among 108 selected for the new Discovering STEM in ACES summer program offered by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Students from MHS who were admitted into this competitive program are juniors Alizey Guiterrez-Perez, Miguel Alexander Hernandez, Miguel Angel Hernandez, Amelia Luck, Neida Rivas and Martin Sahagun.
Cell PhonesGovernment Technology

Occupancy Tracking App Wins Governor’s STEM Competition

(TNS) — A team of Fox Chapel Area High School students earned top honors in the eighth annual Governor’s STEM Competition for their occupancy tracking system that revolutionizes social distancing practices. “CITISYNC” was devised by junior Janise Kim and sophomores Arvind Seshan and Prajval Sreenivas. It tracks the number of...
Educationcountynewsonline.org

Study: Oral reading fluency closely related to NAEP performance

Study analyzes results from 1,800 4th-graders from 180 public schools. The recently released 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency Study, the first since 2002, finds National Assessment of Educational Progress reading assessment performance is closely related to oral reading fluency, as well as word and pseudoword reading. The study analyzed results from 1,800 4th-graders from 180 public schools.
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

FIT offers pre-college STEM program

MELBOURNE — Florida Tech is offering a six-week summer program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors that provides chemistry, calculus, physics and other courses specifically designed to prepare students with diverse educational backgrounds for a STEM-focused education in college. The Pre-College STEM Pathway Program offers live, virtual classes supervised...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

PCC Team Among Finalists in National STEM Competition

A team of student scientists from Pasadena City College has earned a spot alongside 11 other competitors from around the nation in the 2021 American Association of Community Colleges Innovation Challenge STEM Competition, the organization announced Tuesday. The annual competition “seeks to strengthen entrepreneurial thinking among community college students by...
Educationkggfradio.com

STEM Enrichment Program Resumes After One Year Pause

After a year off, the STEM enrichment program will make a return to the ICC Fab Lab beginning in July. ICC Fab Lab Program Director Joanne Smith lets us know when the program begins and who may enroll. Smith says that the program is broken up into four different areas...
Worldthefederal.com

Class 12 board exams: Tests for major subjects, internal assessment among options

Conducting exams for only major subjects, planning them in two phases keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in respective states or devising an internal assessment scheme — these are among the suggestions likely to be discussed at a high-level meeting on Sunday to decide the fate of pending class 12 board examination. The Ministry of Education has invited suggestions from various stakeholders that will be taken up at the meeting scheduled to be chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
Medical & Biotechcleanroomtechnology.com

BioRestorative Therapies plans ISO Class 7 expansion for stem cell focus

BioRestorative Therapies, a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, has initiated the expansion of its Melville, New York-based research laboratories to include capabilities for the clinical production of the company's pipeline of clinical and investigational cell therapy candidates. "We look forward to expanding our current research and development...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Recreating a Computer Science Bachelor Degree with online courses

Many universities make their curriculums publicly available, listing all required courses to attain a degree. The Computer Science field is no different. Using such freely accessible resources (see MIT (English), JMU (German), and KIT (German) as a starting point), one can create a custom schedule. This post does exactly that:...
Healthca.gov

Child Nutrition Programs Questions and Answers

On April 19, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released Policy Memorandum CACFP 09-2021, SP 10-2021, SFSP 05-2021: Questions and Answers Regarding Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Oversight, Administration, and Reporting During COVID-19. Because program operators may be operating different programs at different times of the year than traditional operations, this policy memo provides guidance to clarify CNP oversight and administrative questions for State agencies and program operators.