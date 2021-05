Disney will bring a pair of beloved games to Nintendo Switch next month in the form of Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol! The compilation seems to be done in a style similar to Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, offering Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol in one package alongside a Museum Gallery, which will include concept art and interviews with the creators of the games. Outside of the Wii Virtual Console, neither of these games have been offered in any other format, so the compilation should be an exciting announcement for old-school fans!