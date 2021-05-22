Puyallup man busted for drug dealing twice in two month’s time looking at federal prison
A Puyallup man pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute Thursday in U.S. District Court, acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said. Jeremy Gongas, 34, sold heroin to a law enforcement officer on June 23 and June 24, 2020, according to the plea agreement. He was arrested in July of that year, and his home was searched. Dealer-sized quantities of heroin, fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, along with more than $24,000 in cash was found, according to the plea agreement.www.thenewstribune.com