MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saying goes, “a win is a win,” and that was the case for the Grizzlies, as they fought hard and hung on late against the Pelicans winning 115-110. In the first half, everything was clicking for Memphis, and at one point, the Grizzlies led by as many as 14 points. But in the third quarter, the Grizzlies played careless, lackadaisical basketball and allowed the Pelicans to outscore them, 29-15.