Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 552 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Zoo Miami, or near Kendall, moving northeast at 25 mph. * Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Turkey Point, Virginia Key, Kendall, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and Pinecrest.