newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, IL

Aurora seeks FEMA money for Hesed House

By Steve Lord
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Aurora is seeking money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency available to reimburse Hesed House for emergency expenses incurred because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Council is expected to vote in favor of applying to FEMA for $287,778 in emergency protective measures funding under public assistance money. It would cover the costs incurred by Hesed House when it had to move some of its residents to hotels during a portion of the pandemic.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Emergency Shelter#Emergency Rooms#The City Council#Covid#Public Assistance Money#Emergency Expenses#Multiple Shelter Spaces#School Rules#Hotel Rooms#Braids#Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Society
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Aurora, ILPosted by
Aurora, Illinois

Illinois Rental Payment Program Now Open

The Illinois Rental Payment Program is an emergency rental assistance program designed to support households in Illinois that are unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State will begin accepting applications today, Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m., and tenants and housing providers must submit a joint...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Maple Park, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Vaccinations in Maple Park

The Kane County Board and health department are partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to open a pop-up vaccination clinic in the village of Maple Park from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 22, at 302 Willow St. It is open to anyone 12 years of age and older. The...
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 KANE COUNTY: 119 New Cases, 4 Deaths Over Weekend

Click this link for COVID-19 information from the Illinois Department of Public Health. For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO GET VACCINATED!. 10PM SUNDAY, MAY 16. 119 New Cases, 4 Deaths Over Weekend. Case counts and test positivity rates continue...
Aurora, ILChicago Tribune

Aurora looks at loan to help Paramount return after shutdown

The Aurora City Council will look at a $1.5 million city loan to help the Paramount Theater start back up after being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The money would match as much as $2 million pledged by the private Dunham Fund to help the Paramount with its reopening, too.
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Residential Treatment Center and School in Aurora Being Closed by State

The State of Illinois is effectively shutting down a treatment and school facility in Aurora following reports of improper treatment of youth there. The 87-bed Northern Illinois Academy, located on Corporate Boulevard just west of Farnsworth Avenue, will have its licence pulled effective August 6th. According to the Illinois State...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Aurora, ILwsiu.org

State Takes Action Against Academy That Serves Children With Disabilities

Officials from multiple state agencies said Friday that they are cutting ties with a residential school that serves children in state care with mental and developmental disabilities after an independent review documented reports of mistreatment of youth at the facility. Northern Illinois Academy, in Aurora, is an 87-bed private residential...