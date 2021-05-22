Aurora seeks FEMA money for Hesed House
Aurora is seeking money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency available to reimburse Hesed House for emergency expenses incurred because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Council is expected to vote in favor of applying to FEMA for $287,778 in emergency protective measures funding under public assistance money. It would cover the costs incurred by Hesed House when it had to move some of its residents to hotels during a portion of the pandemic.www.chicagotribune.com