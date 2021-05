— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we head into June, Father’s Day is officially on our radar. And, when it comes to honoring your pops on his day, there are lots of ways to go about it. But, if you’re a daughter, you may want to get a little extra sentimental with your gift-giving to show him you’ll always be his little girl.