Africa

Shoot At Sight Order: Don't Push Us, We'll Do Worse Than Boko Haram – Biafra Group Warns Buhari

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biafra Nations League, BN has threatened to do worse than Boko Haram over FG’s shoot-at-sight order against secessionists. Recall that the new order was recently issued by the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba. The group said the order will force its members into full-scale violence. The...

Council on Foreign Relations

Nigerian Government Threatens to Use the Hammer in the South East

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's May 11 meeting with the military service chiefs and the inspector general of police, Nigerian military sources confirmed that some troops were being moved from Borno State, where they have been engaged with Boko Haram and other jihadis, to the South East, to counter "bandits" and the regional separatist organization, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), along with its security force, the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The army and police have sustained increased casualties in the South East, so aircraft—including combat helicopters—will be "deployed to conduct massive raids" on the hideouts of "criminals" from the IPOB and ESN. Another source suggested traditional rulers, community heads, and chiefs could be arrested to warn them against "conniving with the agitators." The police announced yesterday the launch of Operation Restore Peace to confront the IPOB and ESN.
kaftanpost.com

‘ISWAP’ attacks ‘Boko Haram’ in Sambisa

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has reportedly launched an attack on fellow terror group, Boko Haram in Sambisa, Borno State. ISWAP split from the mainstream Boko Haram faction in 2016 and has risen to become more dreaded with a different ideology. From its territorial base on the...
AfricaBBC

Nigeria's Boko Haram militants: Six reasons they have not been defeated

The phrase that Nigerian militant group Boko Haram had been "technically defeated" is ringing increasingly hollow. Seven months into his first term in 2015 President Muhammadu Buhari coined the term, but the group and its offshoots have never gone away. The military has managed to retake territory and dislodged the...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Insecurity: Can Nigeria win the war?

After learning of the request by members of the House of Representatives, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, it became necessary to worry about the war against insurgents, bandits and kidnappers. Have Nigeria lost the war or on the verge of falling for it?
Africamilwaukeesun.com

Nigerian Capital Alert over Fresh Boko Haram Threats

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Forty-one-year-old Enoch Obemeasor is more alert this week on his daily two-hour commute from his home in Tafa village, Niger state, to the Nigerian capital for his printing business. Niger state authorities on Monday said Boko Haram militants attacked the town of Kaure, abducted women, sent thousands...
Violent Crimesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is dead after he detonated a suicide vest during an ambush by his rival Islamic State terror group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing Nigerian officials and intelligence it reviewed from a West African spy agency. The...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria's military investigates reports of Boko Haram leader's death

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s military is investigating reports that the leader of militant Islamist group Boko Haram may have been killed or seriously injured following clashes with rival jihadists, an army spokesman said on Friday. Abubakar Shekau has been the figurehead of an Islamist insurgency that has since 2009 killed...
Japankaftanpost.com

G7 countries pledge $389m to fight Boko Haram insurgency

The G7 has supported Nigeria’s decade-long fight against Boko Haram insurgency with $389 million. The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental organization consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. It is regarded as the world’s wealthiest countries. The British high commissioner in...
Africakaftanpost.com

Buhari’s shoot-at-sight order targeted at Igbo youths – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has criticised the shoot-at-sight order by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as reckless and undemocratic. The organisation in a statement by its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Thursday said the directive is targeted at protesting Igbo youths. He said the situation should be a source...
milwaukeesun.com

US Wary of Reports Boko Haram's Leader Is Dead

WASHINGTON - The United States is not ready to declare the leader of Nigeria's Boko Haram terror group dead, despite reports from the region of his demise. "The United States has not yet been able to independently verify these reports and continues to monitor the situation," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told VOA Friday, when asked about the fate of longtime Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.
Africa360aproko.com

Boko Haram plotting to attack Abuja and Jos – IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has warned that Boko Haram terrorists are planning an assault on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Jos, the Plateau State capital. DailyTimes reports that the police boss issued a red warning to the police commissioners in both cities, claiming that intelligence reports...
naijaonpoint.com

'We Are Prepared' – IGP Speaks On Boko Haram Attack Threat In Abuja And Jos

The acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said that the force is prepared to deal with any threat to lives and property in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Plateau state. He said the residents of both states can go about their businesses without panic. Baba’s assurance...
AfricaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Could Boko Haram leader truly be dead this time?

When reports began to emerge Wednesday night that the murderous leader of the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram was dead, many Nigerians dismissed them immediately. Over the years, the Nigerian military had announced the killing of that leader, Abubakar Shekau, several times before. And then he would show up online weeks later, taunting his supposed killers in video diatribes.
AfricaThe Guardian

Boko Haram leader tried to kill himself during clash with rivals, officials claim

Intelligence officials in Nigeria have claimed the leader of Boko Haram is dead or seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with a rival extremist faction. There is no confirmation of the claims, and Nigeria’s intelligence services and military have reported Abubakar Shekau’s death many...
The Guardian

Nigerian president’s vow to end violence lies in tatters as insurgencies grow

“Can our president keep us safe when we travel to any part of this country?” said Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, months before the former military dictator won the Nigerian presidency on a wave of mass anger at jihadist violence and corruption. “Is your life better today than it was six years ago?”