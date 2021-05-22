Watch [Movie] Drunk Bus (2020) – Hollywood Movie | Mp4 Download

“RK/RKAY” by writer/director Rajat Kapoor is a self-referential movie about film that stars…Rajat Kapoor. RK (played not coincidentally by Rajat Kapoor) is in the final editing stages of his latest film which he wrote, directed, and starred in. As one of his crew comments, “Your last film was s**t. This one wasn’t that bad.” It hasn’t been an easy shoot. His female lead and the love interest of RK’s character Mahboob can’t remember her lines even when they are fed to her. The villain of the piece Ranvir has been told to improvise his own dialogue, and even RK’s own performance lacks depth. RK’s producer, the very obsequious Goel Shab, is very unhappy with the ending of the film where Mahboob dies. You can’t kill the hero, he insists. It’s depressing and audiences won’t like it. RK is intransigent and refuses to listen.