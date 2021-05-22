Montreal Canadiens: Paul Byron – From Waivers Regular To Playoff Hero

I think we’ve all seen this goal about a hundred times already. We’re likely to see it a few thousand times more in the future. The incredible short-handed game-winning goal in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs will certainly be an incredible highlight for Paul Byron. Of course, for all Montreal Canadiens fans, it’s the goal that sent everyone leaping off their couches, waking up children and non-hockey fans everywhere, and celebrating what was an intense and emotional game.