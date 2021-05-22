newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Montreal Canadiens: Paul Byron – From Waivers Regular To Playoff Hero

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we’ve all seen this goal about a hundred times already. We’re likely to see it a few thousand times more in the future. The incredible short-handed game-winning goal in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs will certainly be an incredible highlight for Paul Byron. Of course, for all Montreal Canadiens fans, it’s the goal that sent everyone leaping off their couches, waking up children and non-hockey fans everywhere, and celebrating what was an intense and emotional game.

awinninghabit.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Dale Weise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Maple Leafs#The Taxi Squad#The Buffalo Sabres#The Rochester Americans#Chicago Blackhawks#The Gatineau Olympiques#The Portland Pirates#The Ottawa Senators#The Abbotsford Heat#Habs#The Calgary Herald#New York Islanders#Rookie Jake Evans#Sportsnet#4th Line Minutes#Rochester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Sabres will search for coach, consider Granato

Buffalo plans to 'talk to a lot of different people,' GM says. The Buffalo Sabres will conduct a coaching search while considering Don Granato as a candidate, general manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday. Granato was promoted to the position March 17, replacing Ralph Krueger after the Sabres lost 12 straight...
NHLPosted by
Fox News

Canadiens clinch playoff spot, lose 4-3 in OT to Oilers

Connor McDavid scored 2:42 into overtime for his league-leading 102nd point of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night as the Canadiens clinched the last playoff spot in the North Division. Dominik Kahu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal also scored for the Oilers, who...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Canadiens Game Day: Brendan Gallagher back skating with his teammates

For the first time since suffering a fractured thumb in a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on April 5, Brendan Gallagher skated with his teammates Monday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. Gallagher was wearing a no-contact jersey for the morning skate ahead of Monday night’s...
NHLchatsports.com

Paul Byron appears ready to return vs. Oilers on Monday

With a chance to clinch a spot in the NHL playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens seem like they will have Paul Byron back in the lineup. He skated on a line with Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme will likely confirm his return after practice. Formation du...
NHLchatsports.com

Boston Bruins: Why This is a Big Postseason for Hall

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 13: Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins skates during the first period of a game against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on April 13, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) It’s safe to say that the Boston Bruins were one of...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Daily: Can The Boston Bruins Lock Up Hall And Krejci?

Can the Boston Bruins really afford to keep winger Taylor Hall and David Krejci together past this season?. On Wednesday, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely and General Manager Don Sweeney told the media how impressed they have been with winger Taylor Hall since he came to the Boston Bruins just prior to the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline. They also expressed a desire to extend Hall’s tenure with the Bruins, who can become an unrestricted free agent again in July, but for now, they remain focused on the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHLNHL

EDM@MTL: Game Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens fell 4-3 in overtime to the Oilers on Monday night at the Bell Centre, but still clinched a playoff berth. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme welcomed Paul Byron back into the lineup for the first time since April 23. The 32-year-old left-winger missed nine games with...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode impressive metrics to a division crown for the first time since 1999-20. Their North Division banner has earned them a playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since 1979. The Habs faltered down the stretch, but there’s reason to back the underdogs in the first-round series.
NHLsportsbettingdime.com

Odds on Jack Eichel’s Next Team – Rangers Top the List as Favorites

Odds have been released on which team Jack Eichel might land next. Oddsmakers list the New York Rangers as the favorite at +200 with Los Angeles close at +300. See the odds below, along with an analysis of Eichel and where he may end up. The Buffalo Sabres and Jack...
NHLNew Jersey Herald

Jack Eichel pursuit only makes sense if NY Rangers can also lock up Mika Zibanejad

When the Jack Eichel trade rumors started picking up around the midway point of the 2021 season, it coincided with an ongoing slump for Mika Zibanejad. Suddenly, the player New York Rangers' fans had witnessed developed into their No. 1 center was being called into question — right around the same time Eichel's Buffalo Sabres were arriving in town.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that they haven’t had any contract extension talks with Brady Tkachuk‘s camp. Shawn Simpson: “Just made the point on air. I think a 3 year bridge deal for Tkachuk could be a good thing. It will keep the Sens accountable. Make sure they keep building and spending toward a Stanley Cup winner.
NHLNHL

Ducharme: 'It will be an important part of our preparation'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Tuesday morning. Following the on-ice session, forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, defenseman Jeff Petry and interim head coach Dominique Ducharme spoke with reporters via Zoom. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Kotkaniemi on his confidence level, even though...
NHLawinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Injuries to Key Players Highlight Their Significance

For the majority of the Montreal Canadiens 2020-21 season, they have remained rather fortunate in the realms of injuries. With the exception of Ben Chiarot breaking his hand early in the season, and Joel Armia’s concussion, the majority of the Canadiens have been unscathed by the injury bug. That is until Alexander Romanov broke Brendan Gallagher’s thumb with a wild slap shot that. This would prove to be the first domino that seemed to knock down plenty more thereafter.
NHLNHL

Miller selected to Team Canada roster

Defenseman becomes 2nd Sabres player confirmed for World Championship. Colin Miller will play for Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia later this month. It will be the defenseman's first tournament with the national team. Miller becomes the second Sabres player confirmed for the tournament, joining forward Tage Thompson...