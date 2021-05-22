Generations:May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Are you suffering from anxiety? Don’t feel embarrassed as you are not alone. The mental and physical stress due to daily challenges has caused more than 4% of the population worldwide to suffer from anxiety. People going through such mental challenges are looking for holistic options to stay calm. Why? Because medications to ease such mental issues can have long-lasting side effects. It is the reason why many turn to CBD as people swear it relieves their mental issues and boosts overall health. Due to its potential benefits, many countries have given legal status to CBD. With more studies on how to get conclusive evidence linked to the benefits of using CBD for mental health, it seems like a good option. Should you use CBD for mental well-being? Let’s see how it works and the potential benefits.