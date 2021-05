KENT COUNTY, MI - Two drivers were seriously injured in a Courtland Township crash early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 21-year-old Wayland man was traveling west on 14 Mile Road when he drove off the shoulder and crossed back across the road into the path of a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Rockford woman, according to the release. The man had to be removed from the vehicle and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.