Former Canadian Envoy: Pakistan must end ''its proxy war'' in Afghanistan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaama Press) Former Canadian Ambassador to Kabul Chris Alexander tweeted on Thursday saying Pakistan should end its proxy war in Afghanistan as Isreal reaches a truce with Palestine. Alexander tweeted that ''Israel is ending military operations in Gaza: when will Pakistan’s military end its proxy war in Afghanistan''.

