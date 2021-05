In the season two premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (debuting Friday on Disney+), the East High Drama Club is riding high off a successful, suspenseful opening night. Having staged High School Musical, the natural follow-up would seem to be High School Musical 2. But those plans change after Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) bumps into her ex, Zack (Derek Hough), on New Year’s Eve. He was her “first love,” Reinders explains. “Obviously, her heart was broken, and she never really moved on or had closure. And now, as she’s embracing her role as a teacher, he shows up again.” After appearing on Broadway, Zack has returned home to direct the rival North High Drama Club’s spring production of The Little Mermaid. “He’s not supposed to be a part of her new life,” Reinders adds. “Not only that, but he’s once again competing with her. So, Miss Jenn is having bit of a moment.”