CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about June 25, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2021. Although the Company expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including amount, the record dates and payment dates for such future dividend payments is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.