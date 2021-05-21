newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

KeyCorp to pay quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents a share in mid-June

cnybj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) — parent of KeyBank, the No. 2 bank ranked by deposit market share in the 16-county Central New York area — has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 18.5 cents per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, to holders of record...

www.cnybj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keycorp#New York Area#Central New York#Stock Price#Share Price#Keycorp#Keybank#Dividend Yields#Deposit Market Share#Common Stock#Holders#Business#Cleveland#Parent#Albany#18 5 Cents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue $4.13 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $876.73. 569,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $888.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $828.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.03.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $4.13 On Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.13 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021. About BlackRock. BlackRock's purpose is to help...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donaldson Company Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.8% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years and was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.095 per share of common stock and Class B common stock to be paid June 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Financial ReportsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Howmet board approves second-quarter dividend

WARREN — Howmet Aerospace, which has a plant in Weathersfield, declared a second-quarter dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the company’s $3.75 preferred, or Class A, stock. The dividend will be paid July 1 to shareholders of record on June 11.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Nordson also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.20-$7.50 EPS.
Canfield, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Farmers to pay dividend

CANFIELD — Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for Farmers National Bank, has announced an 11-cent dividend for the second quarter on common stock. The dividend will be paid June 30 to shareholders of record on June 11.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $66.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $118.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.16 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.