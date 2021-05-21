KeyCorp to pay quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents a share in mid-June

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $876.73. 569,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $888.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $828.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.03.