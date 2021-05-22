newsbreak-logo
Two Jacksonville Women Arrested After Alleged Shooting of A House With a Paintball Gun

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Police arrested two women after an alleged incident involving a paintball gun early this morning. Police were called to the 500 block of East Lafayette Avenue and the 800 block of North Church Street after a caller reported that their house had been shot at with a paintball gun at 2:47AM. The complainant told police when they arrived that the driver took off southbound on North Church towards the railroad tracks after the incident. A description of the vehicle or suspects were not provided.

