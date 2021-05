Eyes on the prize: Since announcing the Vax-A-Million sweepstakes, more than 2.7 million people have registered to win one of five $1 million drawings, Laura Hancock reports. Perhaps more importantly, there’s also been an increase in vaccine demand, especially in rural counties that had posted low numbers. By Monday evening, the Ohio Lottery had conducted the first drawings and sent the results to the Ohio Department of Health, which is verifying that the winners have been vaccinated and other details before the results are announced Wednesday.