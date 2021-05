To become a mariner is a dream for many and it is a challenging career as well. When you decide to become a mariner, you are going to be on the go for months and it is worth it too. When you join the marine academy, you get a degree and get posted as captain or deck officer. After you complete the course, you will be going to sail right away for months so that you get hands-on experience of how the processing is and what all happens on the deck.