Tennis

Utica-area sports roundup for Friday, May 21: Softball, baseball, golf and tennis, lacrosse

Observer-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamden 24, Notre Dame 2 (5 inn.) C (7-1, 9-2): Scored 11 runs in the 1st inning and totaled 26 hits in the game; Brooke Musch 4-4, double, home run, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Jaydn Prievo 4-4, 3 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBI and allowed 2 hits and struck out 4 and walked 4 in 5 innings for win; Kaitlyn Findlay 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kendall Musch 2-5, double, triple, 5 RBI; Ryleigh Johnson 4-5, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Sharlotte Jones 3-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

www.uticaod.com
