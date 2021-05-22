Utica-area sports roundup for Friday, May 21: Softball, baseball, golf and tennis, lacrosse

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, JERSEY 7: McGivney hit three home runs on the day in going on to a win over Jersey at Griffins Field. Gabe Smith had three hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, including a home run, while Jacob McKee and A.J. Sutberry also had three hits each, Austin Callovini had two hits and drove in three runs, Matthew Gierer had two hits and a RBI, Drew Sowerwine had a three run homer and Jackson Rodgers hit a two run homer.