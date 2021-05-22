newsbreak-logo
Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centers

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Activists from campaign group Animal Rebellion blockaded distribution centers of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the global restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods. Around 50 protesters used trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centers in the United...

