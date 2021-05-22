newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Todd Edward Even

The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 3 days ago
There is no need for words... For even in silence love is heard. On December 6th, 2020, Todd Edward Even passed away suddenly at Memorial Hospital as the result of a heart attack. He was born October 9th 1959 in Sheldon, Iowa. He grew up near and around Alton, Iowa....

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

