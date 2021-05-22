newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William Recalls the Moment He Learned His Mom Princess Diana Died

By Corinne Heller
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William shared his bittersweet memories of Scotland during a recent visit, recalling how he was there when he learned his mother, Princess Diana, had died. The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when the Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36. His brother, Prince Harry, was 12 at the time. On Saturday, May 22, William attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland and spoke about his love for the land, where he also met his wife, Kate Middleton in college, and where he and the rest of the royal family have often vacationed at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's summer home, Balmoral Castle.

www.eonline.com
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Charlotte#Crathie Kirk#Scottish#Instagram Mother#Duke Of Sussex#General Assembly#Balmoral Castle#Love#Grief#Parents#Cambridge#London#Paris#Islands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthenationalnews.com

Princess Charlotte won’t adopt Princess Royal mantle

Princess Anne will retain the Princess Royal title she has held since 1987, despite speculation it could go to Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte if the monarchy is pared back. Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, 70, could also be in line to receive the royal and military patronages of Prince Harry...
PetsElle

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Their Three Kids, and Puppy Were Seen Taking a Helicopter at Kensington Palace

A rare look at Kate Middleton and Prince William's life off-duty with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis emerged over the weekend when Instagram user Elle Kay spotted the family boarding a helicopter on the Kensington Palace grounds Friday. She filmed the excursion, writing, “Stroll through the park led to a lucky sighting of Prince William & Kate, 3 lil ones, & a 🐶! (Friday, 7 May, 2021).”
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince William is the perfect gentleman to Kate Middleton in sweet photo

Prince William has been pictured being the perfect gentleman to his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge as the pair arrived in County Durham earlier on Tuesday. The couple touched down at Teesside Airport in order to attend their first official in-person engagement away from London this year - and when they thoughts cameras were not rolling, William was captured being a true prince just two days ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary.
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Charles Wants To Cut Off Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Good

British Royal family news reveals Prince Charles is fed up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s rather unroyal behavior and he is going to do something about it. In fact, there’s a new report that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could soon be fully “ditched” from the royal family, which means Charles and Company will have no obligation to take care of them in any way, shape, or form. What’s more, this might also mean that Harry and Meghan will be stripped from their coveted titles, too. Here’s what you need to know.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'This is what Princess Diana would have wanted': Royal fans are left in tears by Prince William and Kate Middleton's intimate video of family time with their three children

Royal fans have been left in floods of tears as Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable video of a private day with their children on their tenth wedding anniversary. In the clip, which was shared to their official Instagram page, the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge, 39,...
U.K.theroyalobserver.com

'How Does He Face His Family?': Prince Harry To Attend Unveiling Of Princess Diana Statue, But Sources Predict Family Tension

On July 1, a statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled at Kensington Palace's gardens in honor of what would have been the late royal's 60th birthday. And though Prince Harry's latest interview has ruffled even more feathers, a source told Page Six that he will no doubt be flying to the U.K. to attend the event — but tensions are sure to be high.