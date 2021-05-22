newsbreak-logo
‘SNL’ Chills Out As Cool Bowen Yang Titanic Iceberg Sketch Goes Viral

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Iceberg that sent the unsinkable ship the Titanic to a watery grave 109 years ago has gone viral, and wants everyone to know it wasn’t HIS fault. Blame the water. Cast member Bowen Yang’s April appearance on the “Weekend Update” SNL segment has now found a new life, circulating to celebrate the comedic stylings of the late night show’s flamboyant breakout star.

