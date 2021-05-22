newsbreak-logo
MLB

Khris Davis hitting sixth for Texas on Saturday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers outfielder Khris Davis is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Davis will handle designated hitting duties after David Dahl was given a break against Houston. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Davis to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of...

www.numberfire.com
MLBLone Star Ball

Davis activated, White optioned

The Texas Rangers have activated DH/OF Khris Davis from the 10 day injured list, the team announced today. To clear a spot on the active roster for Davis, the Rangers have optioned outfielder Eli White to AAA Round Rock. Davis was acquired in the Elvis Andrus trade, and after two...
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Khris Davis: Delivers pinch hit

Davis went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Mariners. Davis, who was activated off the injured list earlier in the day, entered as a pinch hitter for David Dahl and singled then scored the go-ahead run. Davis' activation crowds the DH spot. He's expected to serve as the designated hitter against left-handers, while David Dahl and Willie Calhoun share left field and DH against righties.
MLBdallassun.com

Rangers activate DH Khris Davis (quad) from 10-day IL

Veteran designated hitter Khris Davis, who has been out all season with a strained left quadriceps, has been activated off the 10-day injured list by the Texas Rangers. In a corresponding move, Eli White has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Davis is not in the starting lineup for Saturday night's home game against the Seattle Mariners.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Khris Davis: Reinstated from injured list

Davis (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Davis isn't starting against Seattle on Saturday, but he'll be available to make his team debut off the bench. The 33-year-old could work on the short side of a platoon at DH with Willie Calhoun to begin his time with the Rangers.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Khris Davis: Makes first start

Davis started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 10-2 win over Seattle. This was Davis' first start since being activated from the injured list. The right-handed hitting slugger slotted in against a left-hander, and he's expected to be on short-side platoon at DH with either David Dahl or Willie Calhoun DH-ing against righties.
Arlington, TXSports Illustrated

Rangers Notes: Timetable for Khris Davis' Return

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are inching closer to having another impact bat at their disposal. Designated hitter Khris Davis has made his way from Arizona to the Rangers alternate training site in Round Rock. He passed his intake testing and was in the lineup for Wednesday's alternate site scrimmage against the Kansas City Royals alternate site squad.
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Giants come through in the pinch, beat Rangers 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mauricio Dubon broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-out, pinch-hit single, Alex Wood won for the fourth time in five starts and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Brandon Belt hit his eighth home run and Mike Yastrzemski doubled for...
MLBdallassun.com

Rangers counting on Khris Davis against Mariners

When the Texas Rangers acquired slugger Khris Davis in an offseason trade with Oakland, they no doubt imagined home runs flying out of Globe Life Field in all directions with Davis and Joey Gallo paired in the batting order. Maybe now that will happen. Davis missed the first five weeks...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Khris Davis “close” to making his Texas Rangers debut

Acquired in a five player trade earlier this past offseason (a trade which saw Elvis Andrus and Aramis Garcia sent to Oakland), veteran slugger Khris Davis has yet to make his official Texas Rangers debut. The longtime Oakland Athletic was sidelined with a strained left quad during Spring Training, however...
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas Rangers lure Baseball Savant creator to lead research and development operation

Daren Willman, the brains behind the popular MLB website Baseball Savant, was hired Friday by the Texas Rangers to take the lead in their ever-growing research and development department. Willman has been working for Major League Baseball the past five seasons in the same position, where he developed and maintained...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Examining Khris Davis’ first taste of Texas Rangers baseball

Debuting for the first time as a member of the Texas Rangers this past weekend, Khris Davis had a rather eventful first bit of action. He showcased some early signs of offensive power, he saw some time as a pinch-hitter, and he even got a few opportunities to flash his glove on the defensive side of things.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Khris Davis joins scrappy, ‘no-name’ Texas Rangers and vows playoff berth in 2021

Khris Davis has not yet done much for the Texas Rangers in 2021. The 33-year-old slugger just rejoined the team on Saturday after starting the season on the injured list. Perhaps the emotions of playing his first game with the club and contributing to a wild comeback win — he scored the go-ahead run after a pinch-hit single in the eighth — led the longtime Oakland Athletic to make a postgame clubhouse declaration.
Darlington, SCtelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
MLBMLB

Davis on young squad: 'Their eyes are open'

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said the first thing Khris Davis said in his first hitter’s meeting of the regular season was: “I’m gonna get this team to the playoffs”. “That's the reason why we play this game, is to win,” Davis said. “And if I could just help this organization get to the playoffs, that's my main goal. I told Woody that's my focus. Not to play every day. Just be a good teammate and help the other guys succeed, too. This is a hard game, and whatever I can do to help my teammates, that's the most important thing to me right now.”
Arlington, TXYardbarker

Rangers Notes: Davis' Inevitable Return, Club Approaching COVID-19 Milestone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Friday that designated hitter Khris Davis should be activated sometime during this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners. Davis could return either Saturday or Sunday. With players like Willie Calhoun and Adolis García hitting so well, and...