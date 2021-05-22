newsbreak-logo
Swanton, OH

Band from A.D. Baker Company in Swanton was among several

By Drew Stambaugh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1901, the A.D. Baker Company made steam traction engines. The Swanton company, like many throughout the nation, sponsored an employee brass band. During the 19th Century, with the development of industrialization, many companies in England began forming brass bands made up of factory workers. These bands provided the workers a hobby for their free time and became very competitive. The companies hoped these bands would provide an outlet for their workers so they would be less likely to partake in worker’s movements and politics. This movement soon found its way to the United States and many companies, including ones in Fulton County, soon were forming company brass bands of their own. Pictured is the A.D. Baker Company Band of Swanton, circa 1900.

