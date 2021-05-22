The Truth About Self-Serve Kiosks At Fast Food Restaurants

Ever since the CDC announcement last week, the news is rolling in on mask rules. We’ve heard of major retailers such as Target, Walmart, etc dropping theirs. Now Two fast-food chains just dropped their mask rules. Chipotle and Starbucks have announced new mask guidelines following the updated mandates courtesy of the CDC. Starbucks announced that masks are now optional for customers who are fully vaccinated, though their employees will still be required to wear them. Chipotle has taken a similar route: “We will continue to require our employees to wear masks,” said Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer Laurie Schalow. “However, fully vaccinated guests do not need to wear a mask inside of Chipotle restaurants, except where required by local regulations.”