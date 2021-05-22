This is the cheapest gas in Sarasota right now

newsbreak-logo
(SARASOTA, FL) According to Sarasota gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.50 per gallon on gas.

RaceTrac at 7259 N Tamiami Tr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sarasota area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac

7259 N Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.96

Orion Fuels

2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.19
$3.39
$--

RaceTrac

6601 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Exxon

6920 14Th St W , Bradenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Speedway

600 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.44
$--

Texaco

2788 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

7-Eleven

1150 N Tuttle Ave, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Wawa

3703 North Washington Blvd , Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.97

Mobil

3580 Clark Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

7-Eleven

4400 Clark Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

