This is the cheapest gas in Sarasota right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Begin your day on the friendly, south facing lanai before enjoying breakfast in your dining area as the natural sunlight bathes the open interior. LOCATION ! Close to everything yet peaceful within this community for walking and biking ... Siesta Beaches are minutes away by car or bike, essential shopping is oh so convenient. The Buckingham Club is a 55+ adult community (no pets) with game sites and a sparkling, solar heated pool and lots of activities. The beautifully renovated clubhouse is equipped with a full kitchen for many dinners, games, local entertainers and activities. Come join us !! A True "Rare Find" and located on a quiet street with wonderful neighbors*perfect home for entertaining*awesome home gym*Formal Living Room & a Spacious Florida Room with lots of Glass*Peaceful Backyard*Fabulous Screened Pool, Deck, Cabana, Hot Tub & Swing overlooking the water*Excellent Curb Appeal with Many Palm Trees and just beautiful exotic landscaping that is illuminated at night*convenient paved circular driveway*Roof replaced '2020*Well for sprinkler system*spacious 2 car garage w/newer washer & dryer*updated kitchen & newer kitchen appliances*updated bathrooms*replumbed sewer line (house to waste) '2012*A/C (16 seer package) '2018*16 Windows w/Impact Glass & 2 Doors w/Impact Glass '2006*200 amp weather proof panel & breakers replaced '2004 (See all permits attached) & much more! Pride of ownership shows in this well cared for home. It offers an oversized patio, private tropical garden and a very scenic view of an abundance of wildlife, pond & nature preserve. You will love to come home to your quiet oasis that is in a great location and convenient to everything. Minutes to World Famous Siesta Key Beaches, Legacy Trail, Costco, A+ School District, Movie Theaters, Fine Restaurants and just minutes to cultural downtown Sarasota, St. Armands Circle & Lido Beach. This is the perfect home for entertaining and it offers so much and is ready for immediate occupancy! It is very unique and everything you've wanted for the Florida Lifestyle. It simply won't last long...Make it yours but hurry! EZ Show. A must see<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephen Hachey, FLAT FEE MLS REALTY at 813-699-9616</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzMwMDA1MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> PRICE REDUCED! Motivated Seller! Boaters and boat lovers, you will love to choose one of 85 slips to dock your boat in the Harbor right outside your lanai window and watch the lively harbor boating in action! Dock fees are half of what you would expect! Listen to live concerts twice a week from your lanai directly across in the Harbor Gazebo. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an amazing view of the Harbor Basin that continues toward the entrance to the Intracoastal waterway between ICW Markers 48A & 48B. Relax in this well thought out design with a major remodel in 2015-2016. Refrigerator new this year. Previously used as a seasonal home. Design includes a completely private second bedroom and bath along with a special loft feature in the master bedroom to entertain grandchildren. The kitchen has granite counter tops and shaker cabinets. The clerestory window brings in light all day long. The Murphy Bed is tucked in the lanai closet to offer an additional bed for guests. Air conditioner was replaced in 2017. Pelican Cove is located in South Sarasota on the Intracoastal Waterway with an 85 slip harbor with a boardwalk to watch the sunset. Amenities include: woodworking, sculpting & art studio, 6 pools, yoga, tennis, pickleball, water aerobics, biking, new exercise room and kayak launches to name a few activities. Enjoy the performing arts, annual art show, cinema & culinary club, bridge and fiber arts club. The lush tropical setting starts to relax you as soon as you drive past the gate boasting fruit trees, bird watching and manatee sightings in the harbor. Pelican Cove is only a short drive to Siesta Key.