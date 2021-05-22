Shreveport gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.91 per gallon

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Shreveport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.91 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hwy 71 Fuel Station at 4520 Barksdale Blvd. Regular there was listed at $1.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at CITGO at 101 Southfield Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hwy 71 Fuel Station 4520 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel

AAFES 200 Wilbur Wright Dr, Barksdale AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 3.08 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4002 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 3.08 $ 2.73

Murphy USA 1121 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 2.75

Sam's Club 2861 Beene Blvd , Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.87 $ 2.76

Shell 4006 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 2.76

RaceWay 3645 Benton Rd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2552 Airline Dr, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.84

Brookshire's 3000 N Market St, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ -- $ --

Chevron 3101 N Market St, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.