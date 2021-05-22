newsbreak-logo
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.91 per gallon

Shreveport Dispatch
 2 days ago
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Shreveport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.91 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hwy 71 Fuel Station at 4520 Barksdale Blvd. Regular there was listed at $1.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at CITGO at 101 Southfield Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hwy 71 Fuel Station

4520 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

AAFES

200 Wilbur Wright Dr, Barksdale AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.84
$3.08
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4002 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.84
$3.08
$2.73

Murphy USA

1121 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$2.84
$3.19
$2.75

Sam's Club

2861 Beene Blvd , Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$--
$2.87
$2.76

Shell

4006 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$2.87
$3.27
$2.76

RaceWay

3645 Benton Rd, Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.85

Murphy USA

2552 Airline Dr, Bossier City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.94
$--
$2.84

Brookshire's

3000 N Market St, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$--
$--

Chevron

3101 N Market St, Shreveport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.38
$2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

