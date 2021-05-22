Shreveport gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.91 per gallon
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Shreveport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.91 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hwy 71 Fuel Station at 4520 Barksdale Blvd. Regular there was listed at $1.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at CITGO at 101 Southfield Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$3.08
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$2.84
$3.19
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$--
$2.87
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$2.87
$3.27
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.94
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.38
$2.78
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.