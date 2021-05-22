Where's the cheapest gas in Savannah?

(SAVANNAH, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Savannah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Enmarket at 3219 Skidaway Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at BP at 502 W Bay St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:13 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Enmarket 3219 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

El Cheapo 1550 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Circle K 4315 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Enmarket 4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Parker's 5300 Skidaway Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Mr. Fuel 1504 Dean Forrest Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.63 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.62 $ 3.03

Circle K 5520 Ga-21, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.8 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.99

AAFES 931 Duncan Dr, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

Parker's 325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ --

Shell 7203 Abercorn St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.23 $ 3.57 $ 2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.