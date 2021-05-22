Where's the cheapest gas in Savannah?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Investors! Looking for a property that is rented for the next 15 months beginning June 1 for $2200 per month and backed by parents of the renters? Super location in Historic Savannah, this 2 BR, 2.5 Bath condo at Frogtown makes the perfect investment property if you are interested in accumulating rentals in the HOT Historic Savannah area. (STVR not allowed.) This two-story industrial/contemporary condo includes an open great room/kitchen area plus 2 bedrooms up, each with private full bath. Laundry room is on 2nd floor also and includes washer and dryer. New stainless appliances, bamboo hardwoods, maintenance-free concrete walls, loads of natural light, one designated parking space plus ample off-street parking & an elevator from ground level to the unit. If you are looking for a great investment property in Historic Savannah, this is it! Call Traci 912.631.0220 for your private tour. You do not want to miss the opportunity to own this fabulous Victorian home built in 1906. Conveniently located in the bustling Starland District this 4 bedroom/3 full bath home features a a rocking chair front porch. Home was completely renovated in 2010 to include roof, HVAC units, water heater, electrical, plumbing, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and exterior with hardie board siding. Kitchen updates include wide plank engineered wood flooring, all new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Backyard features a deck privacy fenced yard, and off street parking with space for two vehicles. Offered by Historic Savannah Foundation. Seeking a preservation-minded buyer to sensitively restore and rehab The Wright House, c 1912. Located in a National Register historic district and may be eligible for Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation tax incentives as well as an 8 year long property tax freeze. As a condition of sale, HSF will place a protective easement on the property, which requires HSF's review and approval of any new construction; or changes to the existing historic building. Original architectural feature include such elements as hardwood floors throughout, pocket doors, original fireplace mantels, clawfoot bath tub. Currently configured as a duplex, restoration to single family residence is required. Property includes lane access with rear off-street parking. The second story porch is not original and must be removed. The deadline for submitting complete bid packages is 5pm on Friday, April 9, 2021. Elegant, spacious & updated 2 bed/2 bath 1882 historic condo 2 blocks from Forsyth Park in Historic District. 28' private covered porch, 11' ceilings throughout, antique chandeliers, extensive trim & crown molding, 3 fireplaces, French doors & gorgeous heart of pine floors. Oversized windows, 5 South facing! Many updates: Trane digital HVAC w/ UV light 1yr., sealed & cleaned ducts; extra insulation, new paint, new shower, new pedestal sink, new faucets, new stove, new kitchen sink w/ disposal. Private master ste w/huge bath & closet, spacious living & dining area + study/library. Modern conveniences: whirlpool tub, granite counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans in rooms + porch, pocket screen door, washer/dryer & attic space. Home has alarm sys & doorbell cam, digi lock, weather panel, smoke detect + security features. Pets & rentals over 3mo allowed. Rear alley parking available. All external maintenance & gardening managed by HOA for easy care! Seller is licensed agent.