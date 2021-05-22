newsbreak-logo
Savannah, GA

Where's the cheapest gas in Savannah?

Posted by 
Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0a87XQeb00

(SAVANNAH, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Savannah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Enmarket at 3219 Skidaway Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at BP at 502 W Bay St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:13 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Enmarket

3219 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$2.99

El Cheapo

1550 Dean Forest Rd, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.24
$3.54
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Circle K

4315 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.24
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$3.09

Enmarket

4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99
card
card$2.85
$3.44
$3.79
$3.09

Parker's

5300 Skidaway Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Mr. Fuel

1504 Dean Forrest Rd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.24
$3.63
$3.03
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.62
$3.03

Circle K

5520 Ga-21, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3.27
$3.62
$2.99

AAFES

931 Duncan Dr, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.43
$--

Parker's

325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.64
$--

Shell

7203 Abercorn St, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.23
$3.57
$2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
86
Followers
162
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

