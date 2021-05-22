Syracuse gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon

(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Syracuse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 107 7Th North St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 419 E Taft Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 107 7Th North St, Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.39

MD's Market 523 S Main St, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.34 $ --

Costco 120 Township Blvd, Camillus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

BJ's 2 Chevy Dr, East Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

Gulf 200 S Main St, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ --

Delta Sonic 3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.01

South Side Self Service 1199 South Salina St, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ --

Sunoco 2101 W Genesee St, Solvay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ -- $ --

Speedway 711 S Main St , North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Kwik Fill 5919 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.