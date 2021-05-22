Syracuse gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon
(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Syracuse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 107 7Th North St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 419 E Taft Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.57
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.16
$3.29
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|card
card$2.91
$3.25
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.29
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.