Syracuse, NY

Syracuse gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7hqV_0a87X2ne00

(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Syracuse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 107 7Th North St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 419 E Taft Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

107 7Th North St, Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.57
$3.39

MD's Market

523 S Main St, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.16
$3.29
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.34
$--

Costco

120 Township Blvd, Camillus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.17
$--

BJ's

2 Chevy Dr, East Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.23
$--

Gulf

200 S Main St, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.19
$3.29
$--
card
card$2.91
$3.25
$3.35
$--

Delta Sonic

3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.29
$3.01

South Side Self Service

1199 South Salina St, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.09
$--

Sunoco

2101 W Genesee St, Solvay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.21
$--
$--

Speedway

711 S Main St , North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Kwik Fill

5919 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Traffic
