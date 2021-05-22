Heat's Victor Oladipo: Out through November

newsbreak-logo
Oladipo could be cleared to return to full-contact basketball by November, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Oladipo underwent his second surgery in 28 months to repair his right quadriceps tendon on May 13. The surgery was reportedly successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. It is unclear how the situation will impact the 29-year-old's upcoming free agency, as he will be one of the more prominent names on the market. A return to full-contact practice in November would likely mean a December return to NBA action is in the cards. The Indiana product has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists during his nine-year career.

