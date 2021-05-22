newsbreak-logo
Utah State

Missing Utah hiker found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A hiker reported missing in Little Cottonwood Canyon has been found dead, authorities said.

Brent Rane, 31, of Salt Lake City died Thursday while hiking down the Mount Superior trail in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest when Unified Police Department said he apparently slipped, fell and hit his head.

Detective Ken Hansen said Rane started his hike around 2:30 p.m. and called some family members around 7:50 p.m. to say he was descending the trail.

Rane was reported missing Friday around 1 a.m., police said. His body was found about 7 a.m. and retrieved by authorities a few hours later.

Hansen said the terrain where his body was located was very steep with snow, loose gravel, and dirt. Hansen recommended people hike with a partner and avoid hiking at night.

“The laws of gravity still apply up here; and when you have these really steep hills, if you make a mistake, you know, the penalty is pretty significant,” Hansen told KSL-TV. “So you’ve got to be extra careful.”

Little Cottonwood Canyon is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.


Park City, UT
TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

