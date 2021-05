President Truman Awards the Medal of Honor to Pfc. Desmond Doss(Source: Truman Library) In the midst of the Second World War, the United States caught in left and right battles to fight the Axis forces in the European and Pacific Theater. On the eastern side of the world, the Japanese occupied almost the entire Asia Pacific. The U.S. Army had one American soldier sent to three deadly battles in Guam, the Philippines, and Japan. But he faced the Japanese forces without any weapon.