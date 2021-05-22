newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden’s opportunity for greatness — fixing our democracy and investing in the people

By Lisa Gilbert InsideSources.com
Kankakee Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not too early to think about legacy, and Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with — from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate crisis, to a nationwide racial justice reckoning, to a large swath of Americans believing Donald Trump’s big lie and questioning whether Biden won the election, which has sparked a crisis in our democracy.

www.daily-journal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Gerrymandering#New Democracy#American Democracy#President Biden#Trump Politics#Presidential Politics#Americans#Congress#Investing#Legacy#Belief#Racial Justice#Country#Education Investments#Accomplishments#Urgency#Voting Rights#Policy#Massive Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Editorial cartoons show disdain for President Joe Biden

Each morning, of late, when I turn to the editorial page of the World, I am usually confronted with thoughtful, insightful op-eds and letters from diverse points of view. Not so with the daily editorial cartoons, which seem to take misinformation about and disdain for President Joe Biden to new lows.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Today's Republican Party is a political crime family — and we know who the godfather is

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Presidential ElectionRoanoke Times

Biden agenda faces crucial tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaul after the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Even a seemingly bipartisan effort to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol faces the blockade of Republican opposition in Congress. It's a pivotal time...
Presidential Electionnsjonline.com

HARSANYI: Biden is off to a disastrous start

Presidents aren’t supreme beings imbued with the power to dictate economic conditions, pandemics or international events. We give them far too much credit and blame for the vagaries of the world. That said, there are some things that presidents do have the power to influence. The location of MLB’s All-Star...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Andy Biggs: Biden's border crisis – Mayorkas unfit to serve. Here's what should happen next

President Joe Biden has a perfect lackey in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The secretary tells the lies about the border being closed, seasonal increases in illegal crossings, and who is being returned, and otherwise ignores the biggest crisis in our country today (an open border that is confronting more than 170,000 illegal border crossers in each of the past two months).
Presidential ElectionWTOP

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden‘s plans to redefine the concept of infrastructure, with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AL.com

Biden approval rating at 60%; 23% among Republicans

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is at 60%, according to a new poll released by Hill-HarrisX. Sixty percent of registered voters in the May 17-19 poll said they approved of the job Biden was doing, a figure similar to the previous poll in late April. Of that 60%, 27% said they “strongly approved” of Biden’s performance with 33% saying they “somewhat approve.”
Presidential ElectionMercury News

Poll: Majority of the GOP believes Trump won the election

WASHINGTON – A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party’s nominee, is the...
Presidential Electionfintechzoom.com

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions

Joe Biden News – Joe Guzzardi: Joe Biden’s New Immigration Move Hurts Tech Workers, Recent College Grads | Opinions. Recently, the Labor Department announced an 18-month delay in the effective date of the final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States,” mostly foreign nationals working on employment-based visas.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Biden Didn’t Realize About His Presidency

Joe Biden had been president for less than two weeks when he told me something he’d heard from a friend after the election. Biden was like the dog that caught the car, the friend told him—after a lifetime of dreaming of becoming president, he’d finally done it. “I said, ‘No, I think I got the bus,’” Biden told me, reflecting on the combined crises of the pandemic, the economic collapse, and the shaky future of American democracy. “I’m the dog that caught the bus.”