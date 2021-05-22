newsbreak-logo
LeBron James Has Simple Reaction To Ja Morant's Heroics

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night was huge for the NBA as the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played to determine who would get the final playoff spot. In the end, it was the Grizzlies who came out on top despite a 39-point effort from the likes of Steph Curry. Ja Morant truly shined throughout the game and he was certainly a big factor in the overtime quarter as he scored a bucket late to secure the win. Morant will now be headed to the playoffs for the first time in his career and he will have a lot to prove against the Utah Jazz.

