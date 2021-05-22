LeBron James Has Simple Reaction To Ja Morant's Heroics

As a means to help us understand things better as human beings, we often compare. That person you just walked by getting to your seats at FedExForum, for example, looks like this celebrity or like that girl or guy you knew back in college. You know the one, with the curly hair and the blue eyes. Or perhaps a meal in Memphis that you eat reminds you of the fried chicken you ate on that vacation on the Gulf Coast or in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Sometimes it takes you back to a time where you were feeling happy, or free. Other times it can take a turn down memory lane toward a broken heart or a dream that didn’t come true.