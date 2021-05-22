Alan Dean Foster, Author, Star Wars: Splinter of the Mind’s Eye | The Writer Experience #141

Hedy Wong never imagined how her story Take Out Girl would get made until fate intervened and chance opportunity to meet with director Hisonni Johnson would help make her passion project become a reality. The film follows a young Asian woman Tera (Wong), who delivers Chinese food for her family. As times get tougher, she turns to a local drug lord and uses her job as a front for his enterprise. I spoke to the writer and star of the film about how she crafted the story, working with Johnson, and seeing the world through her eyes tells an authentic Asian American story. "I was just kind of reflecting on how I got to that," Wong said. "I was going through a lot of unhappy times, and I was away from my family. When you start reflecting on your life, you have to kind of go back to the beginning of the upbringing. It was like therapy for me and just putting all my thoughts down. I may not have the answers to my problems then, but it was a way to just start figuring things out. I started putting it down on paper." Following her first draft, she received invaluable help from actor Lorin Alond Ly, who ended up playing her brother Saren in the film.