Prince William Says 'Saddest Memory' of Being in Scotland Is Learning About Princess Diana's Death

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William reflected on his time in Scotland, and how it reminds him of his "saddest memory." The Duke of Cambridge opened up about finding out about his mother Princess Diana's death while in the country, while speaking with the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday during his royal tour.

