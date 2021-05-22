Who’s winning this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?
Short answer: we don’t know. Even shorter answer: Italy. OnEurope takes ten minutes out from baking a quiche for six people (max). First up, which song are people actually listening to of their own accord? The Class of 2021 has not enjoyed much pre-contest chart success outside their own markets – although last year, Icelandic Dadi scored a sizeable hit globally with ‘Think about things’. And given this year’s song is a watered down version, maybe that counts for something.oneurope.co.uk