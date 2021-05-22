newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Rounds of tropical showers with a chance of thunderstorms

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - While not a particularly strong system, this tropical low is enough to develop heavy showers or even a thunderstorm or two in the area through the day. Western sections have a very low rain chance while parts of the Hill Country, I-35 corridor in our central zone and eastern zone counties will definitely have a scattering of rain along with times of just clouds or even breaks of sun possible. I'm not expecting severe storms and not expecting flash flood warnings but if you do hear thunder, a very heavy downpour would be possible given the tropical moisture over us from this system.

foxsanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Tropical Storms#Severe Storms#Heavy Rain#Sun#Heavy Showers#Rain Chances Sunday#Temperatures#Flash Flood Warnings#Eastern Zone Counties#I 35 Corridor#Back Half#Western Sections#Bexar County#Country#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of potentially severe weather will be making its way to the greater San Antonio area starting Monday night. The National Weather Service in New Braunfels said there is a chance for severe storms across the entire region, the greater chance for these storms will be further west — including areas like Del Rio and Rocksprings. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the northwestern corner of Bexar County and points north and west.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
expressnews.com

A potential rainy weekend is in store for San Antonio

There is the potential for scattered thunderstorms this weekend in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service. After 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain through the rest of the day, the NWS said. The area is expected to see similar conditions on Sunday, when chances for rain increase to 60 percent after 1 p.m. but drop to 30 percent at night.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar, Frio, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bexar; Frio; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southeastern Bexar County in south central Texas Northeastern Frio County in south central Texas Southeastern Medina County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Pleasanton, Selma, Devine, Jourdanton, Poteet, Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Lytle, Olmos Park and St. Hedwig. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Frio, Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Frio; Medina; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA EAST CENTRAL ZAVALA...FRIO AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pipe Creek to 8 miles northeast of Loma Vista. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Castroville, Helotes, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Natalia, Lacoste, North Pearsall, Moore, Hilltop, Bandera Falls, Noonan, The Dominion, Quihi, Dunlay and Mico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bexar; Medina The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Medina County in south central Texas West central Bexar County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lacoste, or near Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lytle, Lacoste, Cliff, Mico, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Rio Medina, Sea World, Von Ormy, Macdona and Mangus Corner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL HAYS...SOUTH CENTRAL BLANCO...CENTRAL KENDALL...NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guadalupe River State Park, or 12 miles northeast of Boerne, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Walnut Grove, Guadalupe River State Park, Kendalia, Smithson Valley, Timberwood Park, Fischer, Kreutzberg, Spring Branch, Welfare, Twin Sisters, Bergheim, Anhalt, Startzville, Specht Store and Honey Creek State Natural Area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Frio, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Frio; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FRIO...NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA...WEST CENTRAL WILSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Poteet, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Poteet, Elmendorf, Leming, Bigfoot, Sandy Oaks, Buena Vista, Iuka, Losoya, Southton, Canada Verde, Graytown, Kyote, Thelma, Amphion, Espey, Rossville, Braunig Lake and Mitchell Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.