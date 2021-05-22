Rounds of tropical showers with a chance of thunderstorms

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL HAYS...SOUTH CENTRAL BLANCO...CENTRAL KENDALL...NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guadalupe River State Park, or 12 miles northeast of Boerne, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Walnut Grove, Guadalupe River State Park, Kendalia, Smithson Valley, Timberwood Park, Fischer, Kreutzberg, Spring Branch, Welfare, Twin Sisters, Bergheim, Anhalt, Startzville, Specht Store and Honey Creek State Natural Area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.