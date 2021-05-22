Mass shooting leaves one person dead, 4 injured

Fort Wayne Police Department news release regarding a critically injured subject. On Sunday May 16, 2021 officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Gaywood Drive in reference to a male laying outside that was unresponsive. As officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male unconscious. Paramedics arrived on the scene and provided medical attention to the male before transporting him to a local hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, the victim was initially listed with non-life threatening injuries. After receiving additional medical treatment, the victim was downgraded to life threatening condition.