The healthcare experience reimagined through technology — Insights from Mimit Health and Houston Methodist
Emerging technologies are helping hospitals and health systems improve efficiency and the experience of both patients and providers. During a DocuSign-sponsored virtual featured session at Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting in May, leaders from two provider organizations discussed how to choose and implement technology. Panelists were:. Manish Goomar, director...www.beckershospitalreview.com