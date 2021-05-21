newsbreak-logo
The healthcare experience reimagined through technology — Insights from Mimit Health and Houston Methodist

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging technologies are helping hospitals and health systems improve efficiency and the experience of both patients and providers. During a DocuSign-sponsored virtual featured session at Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting in May, leaders from two provider organizations discussed how to choose and implement technology. Panelists were:. Manish Goomar, director...

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OraSure Technologies To Present At The UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) - Get Report, a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.
HIT Consultant

How Mobile Channels Improve Patient Engagement and Outcomes

The past year’s pandemic struck a painful blow to health organizations’ pre-COVID patient engagement efforts. A recent report detailed fewer patient visits amidst coronavirus fears and stay-at-home orders. People are simply not going into clinics to address non-COVID medical needs. The result is more serious health issues developing, such as cancers being found at later stages and chronic conditions advancing beyond easy treatment options.
Technologymedicaleconomics.com

$425 million acquisition to shake up healthcare billing technology

When the acquisition is complete, the companies will offer the only complete financial technology platform in healthcare. Healthcare financial platform Cedar will acquire healthcare technology company OODA Health. According to a news release, the $425 million deal will bring together physicians and payers onto one healthcare financial technology platform at...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

STACS DNA to Expand Healthcare and Forensics Sample Tracking with Investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies

Tracking samples improves patient safety and productivity while reducing risk for hospitals and labs. STACS DNA, the world leader in sexual assault kit tracking and software provider to the largest forensic DNA labs in North America, announced today it is receiving investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies. InVita is a leading software provider for complex medical environments including blood, plasma, tissue, and implants. This investment will expedite the growth of STACS DNA’s sample tracking software in the healthcare and forensics markets.
Cell Phonesdevprojournal.com

The Growing Opportunity to Provide Healthcare Mobility Solutions

Nearly every industry had to adjust to rapidly evolving consumer demands over the past year, and healthcare was no exception. Carrie Henderson, Strategic Account Executive at ScanSource, comments, “Businesses have seen the most amount of change in the way they’ve had to operate and the solutions they’ve had to implement to meet these demands.”
TheStreet

Quantum Health Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award Recognizing Technology Innovation And Excellence In Healthcare Engagement

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when healthcare has become increasingly complex and difficult to navigate, Quantum Health®, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, continues to raise the bar on human-centered healthcare innovation and better outcomes through its proprietary combination of technology, data analytics and personalized care coordination. Quantum Health is proud to announce that this technology and data analytics leadership has earned the company the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Patient Engagement Company.
MedicalXpress

Eliminating bias from healthcare AI critical to improve health equity

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare has the potential to transform medical decision-making and treatment, but these algorithms must be thoroughly tested and continuously monitored to avoid unintended consequences to patients. In a JAMA Network Open Invited Commentary, Regenstrief Institute President and Chief Executive Officer and Indiana University School of Medicine Associate...
Cell Phonesmobihealthnews.com

Osler Technology launches 'Netflix-styled' healthcare education app

Osler Technology, an Australian developer of online healthcare portfolios and learning applications, has unveiled a new education platform for healthcare professionals. The My Osler app provides resources to aid in learning, such as modules, podcasts, quizzes, articles, procedures and scenarios. It is designed for students and healthcare professionals in acute care.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

The game-changers: 4 CIOs share the tech that has humanized the healthcare experience

From the advent of EHRs to rapid telemedicine adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has drastically transformed the patient and provider experience. While people looked to stay connected during one of the hardest periods in our lifetime, technology became a vital source of interactions across all industries including healthcare. From widespread telemedicine usage to ushering in devices like iPads and tablets when hospital visitor restrictions were enacted, technology has helped us maintain human connections throughout the pandemic.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Digital health tools are not effective as standalone solutions, expert says

While digital health is crucial in filling the gaps in healthcare access by connecting with patients beyond physical care facilities, it would not work on its own, says a consulting expert at healthcare access company Axios International. A panel discussion chaired by the company in early April, titled “Making healthcare...
World Economic Forum

This is what healthcare leaders see as the future for digital health

To ensure social distancing and avoid infection, healthcare practices in many countries shifted from in-person consultations to telemedicine. Nearly two-thirds of healthcare providers across 14 global markets are now investing heavily in digital health. In developing countries, digital healthcare is also helping, with remote access to specialists. Senior healthcare leaders...
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Healthcare Regulations, RCM, and Ambient Clinical Voice – A Roundup of Insights from the Medical Practice Excellence Pathways Conference (#MPE21)

This week Colin and I will be participating in the Medical Practice Excellence Pathways Conference that is being hosted virtually by MGMA. While we all look forward to MGMA’s Leaders conference in person in San Diego later this year, the knowledge sharing at the virtual event today was good. In fact, I was impressed by the number of healthcare executives that joined the MGMA event virtually and were engaged in the chat that went alongside each session.
Forbes

How Digital Technology Can Increase Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In Medical Research

Praduman Jain is CEO and founder of Vibrent Health, a digital health technology company powering the future of precision medicine. Lack of diversity has been a longstanding shortcoming in health research. That lack has not only failed underrepresented groups in the past but also threatens the progress of medical science and the healthcare industry in the future. The Covid-19 pandemic spotlighted those disparities — with infection and death rates higher for certain racial and socioeconomic groups. In one study, for example, non-Hispanic Black people made up 34% of deaths from Covid-19 even though they made up only 12% of the population.
Medical & Biotechopenaccessgovernment.org

Building readiness for innovative health technologies

Senior Researcher in Social Science Michael Morrison explains why disruptive technologies need institutional and systemic readiness to truly realise the benefits of healthcare innovation. Some innovations are incremental. They make a minor improvement on what has gone before; a higher resolution of a picture taken by a mobile phone camera,...
TechnologyClickZ

Elevating customer experience through AI

By understanding company and employee culture, current and ideal customer experience, quality data, and placing customers at the forefront, Artificial intelligence (AI) can elevate and transform customer experience in genuine ways. Pure data allows AI to sense and predict more accurate outcomes, identify customer patterns and essentially learn from them.
mytechdecisions.com

ServiceNow Introduces New Manufacturing, Healthcare Solutions

ServiceNow has introduced solutions for manufacturing and healthcare built on the company’s Now Platform to bring more visibility and security to manufacturing and new vaccine management capabilities to healthcare. Both pieces of news were announced during the company’s virtual event Knowledge 2021. According to ServiceNow, the company’s manufacturing solutions are...
pulse2.com

Healthcare Technology Solutions Company DrFirst Raises $50 Million

DrFirst, a health technology pioneer, announced it closed a $50 million equity investment from Sixth Street Growth. These are the details. DrFirst, a health technology pioneer, announced it closed a $50 million equity investment from Sixth Street Growth — which is the growth investing platform of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. Following Sixth Street’s previous $35 million investment and another $50 million from Goldman Sachs Growth (both in 2020), DrFirst’s investment total over the past year is now $135 million.