newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights, Lessons From The 1990s Culture Wars

NPR
 4 days ago

The new documentary miniseries "Pride" on FX focuses each of its six episodes on one decade in the fight for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Academy Award-nominated director Yance Ford is behind the episode called "The Culture Wars." It focuses on the '90s, as the country moved from the Reagan years to a Clinton presidency, the AIDS epidemic was peaking, and the country became deeply divided politically over gay rights and other hot-button issues. Back then, Ford was just in college.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Pat Buchanan
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Culture Wars#Lgbt Rights#Gay Rights#Gay Culture#Fx#The Republican Party#Democrat#Lgbtq Americans#Congress#Npr#Inc#U S Academy#Lgbtq Rights#Lgbt Activism#Popular Culture#Fight#Trans Youth#Gay Americans#Trans Activists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Liberals Push Breyer to Quit Supreme Court So Biden Gets a Pick

A progressive group has started a campaign to pressure a sitting Supreme Court justice to retire so a Democratic president can replace him, the first step in a broader effort to focus the party’s attention on the judiciary -- the way Republicans have for decades. Yet so far, few Democratic...
SocietyWashington Post

The new shape of the culture war is a revived Lost Cause

As conservatives survey the American cultural landscape, they see themselves besieged on all sides, their values and beliefs attacked everywhere they look — even, at times, by their own children. But while they may feel culturally powerless, they have political power, and they’re going to use it. Which gives the...
MinoritiesNews Channel Nebraska

'Pride' offers snapshots in the battle for LGBTQ rights across the decades

"Pride" offers an off-the-beaten-track history of LGBTQ experiences and activism in the US from the 1950s to the present, with different filmmakers undertaking each decade/episode. Even diced up that way it's a lot to cover, most effective when it comes to highlighting key individuals and moments than connecting those dots.
Presidential ElectionForbes

Biden Repeats One Of Obama’s Biggest Mistakes

President Joe Biden recently gave a speech to Congress and the nation. In it, he touted all his many legislative initiatives. It would have helped had he offered some priorities instead of pleas/demands for everything, but that is the way with nationally televised presidential stuff. Part of his talk dwelt...
MilitaryParagould Daily Press

Another war for the troops to fight ...

The Memorial Day weekend impends. And as we remember those who died for us, it’s sad to note some of their battles have sometimes featured our command structure as the enemy. I myself have had to fight such battles. As I’ve said before, during the Carter administration (1977-81), defense budget...
PoliticsAmerican Thinker

Where the heck is Joe Biden as anti-Semitic attacks engulf America?

Low-grade pogroms against Jews are sweeping the U.S. Hamas thugs are unleashing violent unprovoked violent assaults on Jews innocently going about their business in U.S. cities - in New York, Los Angeles, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida, with leftists saying 'don't blame me.' Some leftists are repeating their old trope that they're merely anti-Zionist, not full-blown Jew-haters no different from the Klan or other low-class dirtbags. For appearances' sake, most are paying some kind of lip service to condemning this apparently organized Hamas thuggery appearing suddenly on our shores, even as they continue to claim with forked tongues that Israel is the problem.
Minoritieslegalnews.com

Attorney to discuss history of LGBTQ rights

As part of its online Community Conversations series, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School will present “The History of LGBTQ Rights” on Friday, June 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Speaking on the topic will be ACLU of Michigan attorney Jay Kaplan. Since June is PRIDE month, Kaplan will discuss...
Utah Stateutahstories.com

The Culture War in America and in Utah

The good and the bad of the new social justice warriors. The culture war in America is heating up. There is more vitriolic speech, there is more violence, hatred, and rioting than most young people have ever witnessed. The riot in downtown Salt Lake City a year ago, May 30th, 2020, in front of Library Square after the George Floyd video was released, spoke to the level of anger that even Salt Lakers were feeling.
MinoritiesThe Heritage Foundation

The Right Way to Fight Racism

To undo racial discrimination and favoritism, we must increase impartiality. — What good would it do to see myself as a perpetual victim of racism, especially since I would just as often be wrong as right?. Each of us is capable of making good or bad choices, and we should...
MinoritiesCNN

America faces an existential crossroads

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently, "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
La Mesa, CAmissiontimescourier.com

GOP now just a culture war platform

In 2004, Thomas Frank wrote a book entitled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” In it, he examined why his home state of Kansas, long a hotbed of progressivism, had developed into a bastion of conservative GOP politics. Why, Frank wondered, did lower- and working-class people so frequently vote against their own self-interest and well-being. Frank concludes that the culture wars allowed the GOP to capture the populist language of social class and to present themselves as the embodiment of working-class anti-elitism. Or more recently, as the slovenly sinister Steve Bannon phrases it, “Politics is downstream from culture.”
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden just dethroned the Welfare Queen

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has been compared to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson and has even been called the "Anti-Reagan." But there's another legendary political character that people should cite to explain why Biden's governing approach during his first 100 days in office is such a radical break from the past.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Under fire for being ‘too woke,’ Pentagon drawn deeper into culture wars

INHOFE WEIGHS IN: Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe has become the latest lawmaker to express concern about the case of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was relieved of his Space Force command for discussing his self-published book, which criticizes the military’s diversity, inclusion, and equity training as “rooted in Marxism.” Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement over the weekend after the office of the Air Force Inspector General announced it would review the case.
College SportsAustin American-Statesman

Young: The culture wars' ghost hunters

If this is “woke,” bring it. Add my voice to those calling on the NCAA to stick it to states that marginalize transgender individuals. That could mean pulling tournaments based on the NCAA Board of Governor’s April 12 statement that “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender athletes to compete in college sports.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

The Era of Small Government Is Over

It was a full quarter-century ago when President Bill Clinton delivered one of the few quotable State of the Union addresses in American history. "The era of big government is over," he proclaimed on January 23, 1996. It was more of a political statement than a policy goal—indeed, Clinton proceeded to spend the next hour outlining a long list of things the federal government ought to do. But it wasn't just a bumper sticker catchphrase. "We know big government does not have all the answers. We know there's not a program for every problem," he explained. "And we have to give the American people [a government] that lives within its means."