Mandalorian spin-off Rangers Of The New Republic no longer in "active development"
Disney’s Star Wars branch has developed a pretty serious “eyes bigger than its Sarlacc pit” problem in recent years, often tossing out into the public ideas for TV shows, films, and even whole trilogies of movies that may or may not ever come to fruition. (We’re looking at you, hypothetical trio of Rian Johnson flicks.) So it’s not wholly surprising to see—in a recent Variety piece about Mandalorian writer Dave Filoni’s promotion within the franchise last year, which people for some reason only noticed this year—confirmation that one of the many current Star Wars TV spin-offs was no longer in active development. Which one? Why, Rangers Of The New Republic, the Mandalorian spin-off that many people had speculated was designed as a vehicle for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. Who’d a thunk?tv.avclub.com