newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Mandalorian spin-off Rangers Of The New Republic no longer in "active development"

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Star Wars branch has developed a pretty serious “eyes bigger than its Sarlacc pit” problem in recent years, often tossing out into the public ideas for TV shows, films, and even whole trilogies of movies that may or may not ever come to fruition. (We’re looking at you, hypothetical trio of Rian Johnson flicks.) So it’s not wholly surprising to see—in a recent Variety piece about Mandalorian writer Dave Filoni’s promotion within the franchise last year, which people for some reason only noticed this year—confirmation that one of the many current Star Wars TV spin-offs was no longer in active development. Which one? Why, Rangers Of The New Republic, the Mandalorian spin-off that many people had speculated was designed as a vehicle for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. Who’d a thunk?

tv.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Rian Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Disney Tv#Disney Movies#Film Star#Star Wars Tv#The Bad Batch#Mandalorian Spin Off#Ahsoka Tano Series#Active Development#Films#Confirmation#Hypothetical Trio#December#February#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosInside the Magic

New ‘Star Wars’ Series Surprisingly Continues Where ‘Mandalorian’ Left Off

Dave Filoni’s new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, debuts on May 4, 2021 on the Disney+ streaming platform, and, boy oh boy, are you in for a treat. The series picks up where George Lucas’s and Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars — which introduced fan-favorites like Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano — left off. From the first moment, Star Wars fans are thrust into the fray as the newly-minted Emperor Palpatine executes Order 66.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Talking With Hayden Christensen To Return In More Star Wars Projects

In terms of the tonal approach, the next batch of Star Wars projects are arguably the most important in the franchise’s long and illustrious history. The Last Jedi was vilified in certain quarters for deviating too far from established canon, only for The Rise of Skywalker to find itself coming under fire for leaning too heavily into nostalgia and callbacks to previous events and iconography.
MoviesGeekTyrant

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS Voice Actor Matt Lanter Says Anakin Skywalker Will Be Returning to Animation

We all know by now that Hayden Christensen is returning to the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the upcoming live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi that is heading to Disney+. But it turns out that the character is also expected to reappear in Star Wars animation in the near future. The news comes from Matt Lanter, who has voiced several characters in the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and has even appeared in The Mandalorian, and voiced Anakin in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Star Wars Rebels, and some video games.
MoviesDen of Geek

How the Star Wars Movie and TV Shared Universe Is Finally Taking Shape

The future is bright for the Star Wars universe. Free from the Skywalker Saga films, the franchise can now forge a new path, with characters, storylines, and settings that don’t have to tie into Luke and his family drama. In fact, Disney seems to have already planted the seeds for a new type of Star Wars storytelling experience: era-specific shared universes on Disney+ that emulate the interconnectedness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but inside smaller, more self-contained bubbles.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Dave Filoni Seemingly Teases Another Force Wielder in Season 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian is easily the best Star Wars content we've had in recent memory and a lot of it has to do with the duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni knowing their ways not only to the Force but into the hearts of diehard fans as well. Now, the dynamic duo is set to begin filming the hit Disney+ show's third season and things are only going to become more fun and explosive.
Movieslaughingplace.com

Interview (Part 2) – Composer Kevin Kiner Talks “Star Wars Rebels,” “The Mandalorian,” and “The Bad Batch”

At the end of March, I had the wonderful opportunity to interview the then-Annie-Award-nominated composer Kevin Kiner about his prolific work scoring the Lucasfilm-produced animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the highly anticipated show Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which premiered today on Disney+. Part 1 of that conversation (focused mostly on The Clone Wars) was published a month ago, and now I am pleased to present the second and final part, in which the now-Annie-Award-winner Kiner discusses his acclaimed work on Rebels, how he felt when his memorable Ahsoka Tano theme was used in The Mandalorian, and what fans can expect from the score to The Bad Batch.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

#GinaGoneWild: Gina Carano Trends As ‘Mandalorian’ Star Returns To TV

Amidst months of controversy, Star Wars actress Gina Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune in Jon Favreau’s Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Due to her controversial social media activity, the former MMA fighter turned actress, parted ways with Lucasfilm and her agency in February last year. She also claimed that she found out about her firing via social media.
MoviesCollider

Rian Johnson Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video From 'The Last Jedi’ Practical Stunt

There’s no denying Star Wars made a huge impact on movies, whether it’s John Williams’ iconic use of leitmotifs, cool toys, or even ill-advised TV tie-ins, but the largest impact might be in the field of special effects. It’s a tradition that has carried into the modern sequels, which The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson reminded us of Tuesday in a tweet celebrating special effects technicians.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Star Matt Lanter On How Playing Clone Wars' Anakin Skywalker Was Key To Playing Skyfox

General spoilers below for Jupiter's Legacy, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!. Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy marks comic book creator Mark Millar's first adaptation through his mega-deal with the streaming service - the Big Bang of the Millarverse, if you will. The big-budget drama flips between two different timelines, one focusing on the familial superhero team The Union in the present day, and one set in the past that tells the story of how those heroes (and eventual villains) came into being. Star Wars voice actor Matt Lanter, who winningly brought The Clone Wars' Anakin Skywalker to life, features heavily in the 1930s timeline as George Hutchence, the charismatic BFF to Josh Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson. He's mysteriously absent from most of the modern storyline, however.
TV & Videoskeengamer.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 Review: Humble Beginnings

Sequelling Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a tall order, but The Bad Batch has made a solid start in the latest adventure from Dave Filoni’s team at Lucasfilm. This new show arrives after a solid introduction in Clone Wars Season 7, in which a four-episode arc brought the audience a badass squad of mutated soldiers breaking a prisoner-of-war out from behind enemy lines.
TV ShowsGeekTyrant

The Complete STAR WARS Canon Timeline Explained in Video

I’ve got a video here for you to watch from Star Wars Explained that organizes and explains the timeline of the Star Wars canon. This is an hour-long video and it utilizes every item of reference they could find to explain the timeline history of Star Wars. This is the...
MoviesTor.com

The Mandalorian Is the Star Wars Hero We All Needed This Year

The best part of The Mandalorian is that its main character can take a hit. It’s not a trait often seen in Star Wars. The heroes of the original trilogy are protected from harm by the infamously terrible aim of the stormtroopers they encounter. The heroes of the prequel trilogy guarded themselves via superb reflexes and laser swords, which offered fail-safe protection against all blaster fire until the moment they didn’t. For as many people as are seen wearing armor in this universe, it has never seemed to do very much. Until now.
Hobbiescinelinx.com

Stern Announces New The Mandalorian Themed Pinball Table

Star Wars and classic pinball fans have something new to drool over as Stern Pinball has revealed a gorgeous new Mandalorian table!. This morning, Stern Pinball has revealed a brand new Star Wars table, this one inspired by The Mandalorian! The table comes in one of three models: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Is Interested in Making a Star Wars Movie

There are reasons why Zack Snyder might do okay when making a Star Wars movie and there are reasons why he shouldn’t even consider it to be realistic since plenty of Snyder fans would likely state that he would be a great storyteller to add to the list of directors that the SW franchise has already had over the years. But the fact is that he does enjoy telling his own story and using whatever universe he’s directing for to do it, meaning that there’s a very big possibility that he would make his Star Wars story into something that would greatly upset a lot of the fans who are still smarting from The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. But when one really looks at things from a different point of view, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, Snyder would be able to write a story that would fit into the franchise no matter what people think. Now granted, if he went in thinking to retcon anything that’s already happened there are people who might support this if he went on to do something within the scope of the most recent trilogy in order to rectify something that had already been documented. Fans have been incredibly divisive when it comes to the most recent trilogy and to be fair, the only thing that a lot of fans have agreed upon is The Mandalorian on Disney+, which has gained a few detractors but not nearly as many as the trilogy has. Whether Snyder could actually make an SW movie and make it work depends on the movie he would want to make since if it’s anything within the Skywalker saga then it’s fair to say that people would either cringe or bristle when thinking about it given that a lot of folks want to see Luke Skywalker restored to being a wise old badass instead of a crusty old, green-milk drinking hermit that’s trying to hide in some dingy corner of the galaxy.
TV SeriesGamespot

Monsters Inc. Spin-Off Show's First Image Introduces The New Gang

The first image from Monsters at Work has been released. The series is a spin-off from the 2001 Pixar hit Monsters Inc and hits Disney+ on July 2. The image has been revealed by IGN. It shows the group of all-new monsters who work on the Laugh Floor of Monsters, Incorporated. They are Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), Fritz (Henry Winkler), Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Cutter (Alanna Ubach), and Duncan (Lucas Neff). Check it out below:
MoviesIGN

Taika Waititi to Play the Legendary Pirate Blackbeard in HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death

Taika Waititi is set to become the legendary pirate Blackbeard in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series Our Flag Means Death. As reported by Variety, Waititi will be reunited with Rhys Darby - the series lead who is set to play Stede Bonnet. Darby starred in HBO's Flight of the Conchords and the What We Do in the Shadows film, while Waititi was the writer and director on the series and the star, co-writer, co-director, and producer on the film.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Did New ‘Star Wars’ Series Already Expose Huge Plot Hole?

If you’ve been watching Dave Filoni’s new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, on Disney+, you’ve probably already realized that the show features a lot of the things that make the Star Wars universe great — the heartwarming budding father/daughter relationship between Hunter and Omega coupled with incredible action scenes and, well, Wrecker just being Wrecker.