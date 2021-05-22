newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

Police report 5/22/21

Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, about 7:45 p.m., Alexander Bryant, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment. Thursday, about 9:53 p.m., Douglas Zolner, 40, of Salamanca, was charged on two warrants issued from Salamanca City Court, one for second-degree menacing and one for sex offender failure to register. He was also charged with criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.

www.oleantimesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Allegany, NY
City
Machias, NY
City
Angelica, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
City
Eldred, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Forestville, NY
Olean, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, NY
Salamanca, NY
Crime & Safety
City
South Dayton, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
City
Cuba, NY
City
Olean, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Police Report#State Police#County Police#City Police#Criminal Court#Salamanca City Court#Cattaraugus County Court#Yorkshire#Yorkshire#Olean Portville#Scio#Petit Larceny#Friendship#Mendell#Cuba Police Wednesday#Salamanca Police Thursday#Probation Warrant#Second Degree Burglary#Third Degree Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Salamanca, NYwesb.com

Alleged Foster Twp. Identity Thief Arrested in Salamanca

The woman wanted in two states on identity theft charges was arrested in Salamanca over the weekend. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office, 46 year old Little Angel Goodwill of Great Valley was arrested Friday evening on a fugitive warrant out of Foster Township. Goodwill is facing charges of identity theft in both McKean and Cattaraugus Counties.
Wellsville, NYnyspnews.com

Olean man arrested for DWAI-Drugs in Wellsville

On May 8, 2021, SP Amity Troopers arrested Charlie McDade, 30, of Olean, NY for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on South Brooklyn Avenue in the village of Wellsville, Troopers observed McDade exhibiting obvious signs of impairment and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an impaired condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. McDade was then arrested and transported to SP Amity, where he refused to submit to a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Police master 5/13/21: Olean man charged with burglary, escape

OLEAN — An Olean man briefly escaped police custody Wednesday afternoon after being arraigned on burglary charges, the Olean Police Department announced. Brennen D. Smith, 31, of 116 E. Pine St., was initially charged at 12:15 p.m. with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
Olean, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Geise family thanks Olean Police, community for finding their son

OLEAN, N.Y. — Channel 2 photojournalist Catie Brown was able to speak Sunday afternoon with the Geise family about the safe return of their 22-year-old autistic son, Cole. Steve Geise, who is Cole's father, told her "It's amazing what a small community can do when they really want to pull together. It's a lot of positive stuff in this whole experience."
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

State & Union: Turning back the clock on Olean

From busting bootleggers to jobs for vets, from new construction to governments eyeing that new Internet thing, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock. May 17 — Mrs. Lean O’Connell of this city...
Salamanca, NYSalamanca Press

Cattaraugus County Court: Salamanca man sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison

LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to 1½-3 years in state prison for a series of incidents last year. Patrick Lounsbury, 25, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to the term as a predicate felony offender. Lounsbury was also sentenced to one year to be served concurrently for his convictions of two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, under Superior Court Information, District Attorney Lori P. Rieman reported.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday

OLEAN — There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday. There have now been 5,350 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those reported Friday, there were 12 women and 12 men. There have now been 2,990 confirmed cases among women and 2,614 cases with men.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Search for Cole Giese enters 10th day

The search for Cole Geise, a 22-year-old man with autism missing since May 2, enters its 10th day today. Tuesday’s search, coordinated by Cole’s parents, Steve and Casandra Geise, centered on the wooded area around Rock City Park along Route 16 in the town of Allegany. About two dozen friends...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Four seeking seats on Olean school board

OLEAN — Those who venture out to the polls within the Olean City School District on Tuesday, May 18 will have four candidates to choose from for the two open school board seats. The seats are currently held by Mary Hirsch-Schena and John Bartimole. Each seat is a five-year term...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean crosswalks, trail crossing to get $223k in upgrades

OLEAN — Crossing improvements around the city — three years in the making — will move forward this summer. Mayor Bill Aiello announced Thursday that the work for $223,000 will begin in June at four sites in the city. On Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously awarded the contract for construction...
Cattaraugus County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Hawaii Man Arrested on Cattaraugus County Warrant for Gang Assault

A man from Honolulu, Hawaii has been arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court on a warrant charging him with 1st-degree gang assault, 2nd-degree assault, and 4th-degree conspiracy. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 30-year-old Jordan Washburn, who was being held by the Honolulu Police Department on the warrant, was extradited from Hawaii last Friday. Deputies say Washburn was transported back to Cattaraugus County, arraigned in court, and released under the supervision of probation, pending the resolution of the case.
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Search for Geise continues despite few leads

OLEAN — After 11 days, officials still report few leads in the disappearance of 22-year-old Cole Geise. Missing since May 2, family members and authorities are still calling on any and all in the public to provide clues. Geise, who has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, is 6-foot-5,...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean street sweeping kicks off Sunday night

OLEAN — City officials reported Friday that the enforcement of overnight parking bans for street sweeping begins Sunday night and runs through Oct. 15. Parking tickets are $20 and payable at the Olean Municipal Building or online at www.cityofolean.org. No parking shall be permitted from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m....
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Search for Olean's Cole Geise, with divers and dogs, continues

OLEAN — Authorities and family are continuing their search as more than a week has passed since 22-year-old Cole Geise was reported missing. Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky, who is leading the investigation into the May 2 disappearance, said search efforts continue after weekend searches with dozens of volunteers and several teams of dogs were unsuccessful.
Olean, NYBuffalo News

Olean man with autism missing since May 2 called 'a gentle giant' by his father

The father of an Olean man with autism who has been missing since May 2 is asking the public for help to find him. Cole Geise, 22, is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. Geise, pronounced "guys," is verbal and independent but generally keeps to himself. He lives at home with his parents and spends every day walking around Olean, stopping by parks and playgrounds and buying snacks at convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Country Fair. Every night, he would come home by 10 p.m. sharp.