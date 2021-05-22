Police report 5/22/21

A man from Honolulu, Hawaii has been arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court on a warrant charging him with 1st-degree gang assault, 2nd-degree assault, and 4th-degree conspiracy. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 30-year-old Jordan Washburn, who was being held by the Honolulu Police Department on the warrant, was extradited from Hawaii last Friday. Deputies say Washburn was transported back to Cattaraugus County, arraigned in court, and released under the supervision of probation, pending the resolution of the case.