Police report 5/22/21
Thursday, about 7:45 p.m., Alexander Bryant, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment. Thursday, about 9:53 p.m., Douglas Zolner, 40, of Salamanca, was charged on two warrants issued from Salamanca City Court, one for second-degree menacing and one for sex offender failure to register. He was also charged with criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.