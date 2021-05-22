The Most Popular and Searched Car Models In Colorado

If you drive through the many scenic areas of Colorado you are likely to notice that pickup trucks and crossover vehicles appear more frequently than other types of vehicles. Larger cars have become popular due to their load capacity and off-road capabilities. In 2020, Ford dominated the Google trends data in the USA due to a strong range of pickups and SUVs, so you would expect the most popular car brand in Colorado to have the same results. As it turns out, that’s not actually the case. Join us as we explore the most popular car brands in Colorado, and the companies that are competing for the top spot.