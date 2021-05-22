newsbreak-logo
WWE SmackDown Viewership Still Below 2 Million This Week, Ties No. 1 in the Ratings

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– TV Line has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew well under two million viewers, finishing with an overnight audience of 1.83 million viewers. The overall audience viewership is slightly up from last week’s average of 1.8 million viewers, which...

411mania.com
