The pandemic overshadowed the fact that 2020 might be the worst year on record for wildfires; can new technology help the areas that have been ravaged?. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, many parts of the world were contending with another crisis – a record-breaking surge of wildfires. Blazes in forests in Australia, the US and Brazil devastated the environment and took several lives. In recent years, forests in Europe, the Amazon, Indonesia and Siberia were also hit. The fear is that warmer, drier conditions, less rain and deforestation will mean such events become increasingly common. Furthermore, climate change will also affect how easily forests can regenerate afterwards.