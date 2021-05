Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s housing market is once again moving too fast for appraisals to keep pace with values and it’s sidelining would-be buyers who require mortgages, according to Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez. “That’s a constant now,” says Martinez. “They are $40,000 off, $60,000 off. They aren’t even in the neighborhood.” The gap between appraised and… Continue Reading Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers The post Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers appeared first on Nevada Current.